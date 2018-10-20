FL mom accused of sending teenage daughter to attack people with machete

Candie Lynn Walker of Pensacola has been charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder after allegedly sending her daughter to attack a woman and minor with a machete.

Walker’s daughter, 16-year-old Hannah Fine, has been charged with two counts of attempted felony murder and her 15-year-old boyfriend Deshawn Donson, was charged as an accessory after the fact.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Fine was driven to a home Thursday by her boyfriend where she used a machete to cut two victims before fleeing the scene.

At the scene, police found the victims outside their home with multiple lacerations sustained from the attack.

Both were hospitalized for their injuries.

The motive for the attack remains unclear at this time.