FL mom ran back into burning building to save kids, No survivors

A Florida mother initially escaped a fire burning inside her apartment building but when back inside to try and rescue her two children.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff says none of them made it out alive.

Firefights responded to the Captiva Club Apartments in Town ‘n’ Country around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday where flames were coming from the roof, according to Hillsborough County Fire rescue.

After officials arrived at the scene they noticed the apartment building was quickly becoming engulfed in flames, police say.

A witness who lived with the family told officials the woman made it outside when she noticed her children, ten and five-years-old, did not.

She went back into the burning apartment building to rescue them, but none of them made it out alive, police say.

The identities of those who died have not yet been released at this time.

The Medical Examiner’s office will determine the official cause of death.

The cause remains unknown, and under investigation, but officials believe it started in a second-floor apartment, reports say.