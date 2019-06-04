FL mother holds intruder at gunpoint

A Florida mother says she recently experienced 26 minutes of terror after having to hold an intruder at gunpoint while waiting for authorities to arrive at the scene.

Lauren Richards as well her neighbors are outraged alleging Pasco County deputies took too long to get to the scene.

According to police, the accused intruder 25-year-old Devin Cooke was taken to a medical health facility for a court-ordered mental health evaluation and will face a felony burglary charge upon his release.

The incident occurred Saturday, May 25., but witnesses were not interviewed until Wednesday, May 29, according to reports.

This story is developing.