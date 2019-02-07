FL politician resigns over allegations of groping, licking man’s face

Madeira Beach City Commissioner Nancy Oakley resigned from her position Tuesday after facing allegations of sexual harassment, including groping and licking a man’s face.

Nancy Oakley was fined $5,000 the state ethics commission for allegedly sexually harassing former city manager Shane Crawford.

The state ethics committee also called on the governor to issue her a public reprimand.

Oakley claims in her resignation letter that she is innocent and plans to appeal the ethics violation ruling, the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Crawford, a former city manager, filed the ethics complaint against Oakley two years ago, saying she’d sexually harassed him by licking his face and groping him at a public event.

He and his wife who had been fired as city clerk were granted a severance package of about $125,000.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Man wanted on 865 counts of child rape arrested in Tallahassee Gov. DeSantis announces $422 million in bonuses for FL teachers Gucci Apologizes For “Blackface” Sweater Florida Department of Education: Common Core Stays in Place at least until January, 2020 BSO Investigating Suspicious Package Outside Broward Judicial Complex Florida Congressman Asks if Father of Parkland Victim Can Be Ejected From Hearing
Comments