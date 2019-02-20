FL ranked 2nd most sinful state in US

A newly released data survey conducted by the finance website WalletHub ranked Florida the second-most sinful state in the United States.

The report used seven key dimensions to determine the winners which include Anger & Hatred, Jealousy, Excesses & Vices, Greed, Lust, Vanity, and Laziness.

Nevada beat Florida for the number on ranking with the site listing the state’s high number of gambling addictions and violent crimes as contributing factors.

Nonetheless, the sunshine state was still able to rank in multiple categories topping the charts at No. 1 in Jealousy, while also doing ‘well’ in the Lust and Vanity ranking No. 4 in both.

On a lighter note, Floridians did receive a lower ranking for Anger & Hatred at No. 25.

