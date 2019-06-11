FL ranks 2nd on list of ‘most fun’ states in US

Summer becomes one of the busiest times of the year in Florida with many visitors looking for some fun in the sun.

As tourism reaches an ultimate high this time of year, it is no surprise that Florida has been ranked the second “most fun” state in America.

The popular finance website WalletHub accumulated the ranking based on unique factors, including prices, accessibility to national parks and beaches, and lastly nightlife.

California ranked number one surpassing the sunshine state followed by New York, Washington, and Colorado.

Orlando ranked second for the most fun city overall with Miami in fifth place.