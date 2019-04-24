FL Senate Passes Bill Allowing Armed Teachers in Classrooms

Tuesday, the Florida Senate passed a bill that would allow some teachers to be armed in a school classroom.

The vote was 22-17, with all but one Republican in favor and all Democrats opposed.

The bill seeks changes to a law enacted last year after a gunman killed 17 people in a rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school in Parkland.

The bill was based on recommendations from a commission formed after the Valentines Day shooting.

The bill has had bipartisan support with both parties supporting provisions dealing with mental health assessments and reporting violent incidents and potential threats at schools.

However, one part of the bill Democrats and Republicans have been at odds over is the “guardian program” which allows teachers to be armed.

As of now, only teachers who have a role outside the classroom, such as an athletic coach, are allowed to participate in the program.

The proposed expansion of the program would make all teachers eligible to carry a weapon inside a Florida classroom as long as they volunteer, undergo a psychological evaluation, are trained by a sheriff’s office and the school districts approve.

Democrats argued that there is a higher chance of a student being accidentally shot than being killed in a mass shooting while Republicans say an armed teacher may be able to stop a shooter before police can arrive at a school.

The legislation is still awaiting full approval in the Republican-dominated House, but that’s virtually guaranteed as lawmakers work toward an adjournment scheduled forMay 3.