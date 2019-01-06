FL Stripper Arrested for Threatening Mass Shooting

A stripper in the Lakeland, Florida area is in trouble for threatening to commit a mass shooting.

According to police, 31-year-old Brein Basarich used social media to announce her homicidal urges under the username “taking-lives.”

An arrest affidavit explains that she discussed finding a bar or club that only had one entrance and exit, and that she was planning to purchase an AR-15 “soonish.”

She wrote on Tumblr, “I had a vision… of a very public place, only one way in and one way out. Preferably a bar/club on a busy night. 2019 has a lot in store if my plans go according!”

Additionally, when another user asked Basarich if she ever had urges to kill, the response was, “… A lot of us have urges, whether they will admit or not is the question. So yes, I have.”

Basarich is now charged with a written threat to kill or injure others.

It is unknown if she has an attorney at this time.