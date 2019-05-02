FL Taco Bell worker tests positive for hepatitis A, employees vaccinated

A Taco Bell employee in central Florida tested positive for hepatitis A last month and most likely exposed restaurant customers and staff to the disease, according to the Pinellas County Health Department.

The information was reportedly revealed in an email that county health officials sent to the state.

Employees of the Tarpon Spring’s Taco Bell were vaccinated, shortly after.

The employee was infected for a two day period between April 12 to April 14, according to the Health Department.

The agency launched a joint investigation and food safety inspection with the Division of Hotels and Restaurants on April 17, reports say.

When inspectors conducted an inspection, the state found employees were not washing their hands.

The state also discovered there was no hot water in the handwash sink in the men’s and women’s rooms and the soap dispenser was not working in the men’s room, according to the inspection report.

Pinellas County has been the site for about one-third of hepatitis A cases reported in the Tampa Bay area, the report said.

Health officials warn that hepatitis A spreads when infected individuals do not wash their hands properly and contaminate food or surfaces they touch.

It remains unclear at this time how health officials became aware of the employee’s diagnosis.