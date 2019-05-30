FL teacher writes ‘WTF is this’ on student’s homework

A Florida mother wants her son’s teacher reprimanded the way the high school student’s paper was graded.

The Panama City teacher reportedly wrote “WTF is this, absolutely no credit” on the boy’s science homework instead of simply giving him an F.

Melinda Smith told a local news station that she found the teacher’s choice of words “inappropriate” and “unacceptable.”

Rutherford High School principal Coy Pilson says administrators “are taking the necessary steps to deal with the incident.”

Pilson also said the teacher has since apologized.

It is unclear at this time whether the unidentified teacher will face any disciplinary action.