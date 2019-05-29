FL teen charged after grandfather shot in face, accomplices at large

A Florida teenager faces an attempted murder charge after his grandfather was shot in the face during an armed robbery over the weekend in Callahan.

Charles Cribbs was shot Saturday when two suspects including his grandson broke into his Goodbread Road home, according to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office.

A .38 caliber revolver was taken from the home before 16-year-old Pierce Nugent Cribbs and an unidentified accomplice left in a white Chevrolet pickup driven by a third suspect, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The 71-year-old was shot in the face with a .22 caliber handgun. It is unclear at this time who shot the elderly man, but investigators haven’t ruled out the victim’s grandson.

The victim was transported to UF Health Jacksonville for treatment. His condition remains unknown.

The 16-year-old was later taken into custody on felony attempted murder and armed robbery charges.

He was booked into the Nassau County jail and transferred to a juvenile detention facility.

Deputies are still searching for Cribb’s accomplice and the getaway driver.