FL teen charged in fatal hit and run of Leila Aiken, 8, bonded out of jail

The 19-year-old accused of hitting and killing 8-year-old Layla Aiken at her Cape Coral school bus stop was bonded out of jail Friday.

Logan Hetherington was bonded out of jail by his family after appearing before a judge who set a $133,000 bail.

Hetherington is facing charges of vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a deadly crash, possessing cannabis and possessing drug paraphernalia.

He was arrested Thursday, about two months after Layla’s death.

Investigators believe he left his home in the early morning hours of March 25th to head to work.

Police believe during the drive he hit Layla, crushing her body with his vehicle.

Layla’s twin brothers, both 9, were at the bus stop when the incident occurred.

Police say one of them tried to save her life by performing CPR.

The investigation is ongoing as police are reportedly looking to charge additional people as accessories to the crime.

This story is developing.