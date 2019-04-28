FL to Spend $200 Million on Affordable Housing

A just-released spending plan shows that the Florida Legislature plans to spend $200 million on affordable housing next year. More than half of that – $115 million – is set to go to those displaced by Hurricane Michael, which struck the Panhandle last year.

Another $77 million will be put aside for other programs throughout the state, and $8 million will go toward a housing development in Jacksonville.

However, the $200 million amount agreed upon by state lawmakers is less than the $338 million that Governor DeSantis requested for affordable housing in his budget proposal.

In his budget request, DeSantis asked lawmakers to stop using housing funds for other purposes. Over the past decade, they have allegedly used $1.4 billion for initiatives other than affordable housing, according to an analysis by Florida TaxWatch.