FL woman arrested for turning in husband’s guns after he attacked her

A Florida woman was arrested for taking her soon to be ex-husband’s guns and turning them over to police after he attacked her.

Lakeland Police say 32-year-old Courtney Irby went into the station to turn over Joseph Irby’s and admitted to breaking into his apartment and stealing them.

Police say she entered his home through the locked front door but did not release further details.

Police later spoke to Joseph Irby who opted to press charges.

Courtney Irby was arrested Friday on charges of grand theft firearm and armed burglary.

The day before, the couple had attended a divorce hearing and, became involved in an argument as they were departing the courthouse, according to a police report.

Joseph Irby got into his vehicle and began following his wife, who was trying to drive away from the courthouse, the report says.

Records show Joseph Irby screamed and yelled at his wife while he rammed the rear end of her vehicle in an attempt to run her off the road as she was on the phone with police.

Officers said Courtney Irby was hysterically crying when they interviewed her and that she was in fear for her life.

Joseph Irby was arrested on a charge of domestic violence, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Both have since bonded out of the Polk County Jail.

Police have faced heavy criticism for the handling of the case and “lack of support for domestic abuse survivors.”

One Florida lawmaker is insisting the case be thrown out entirely.

“The case of Courtney Taylor Irby demonstrates once more the dangerous linkage between intimate partner violence and access to firearms. Court records show that Irby applied for a temporary injunction against her husband and the two were in the process of a divorce. She was actively protecting herself and her family from an estranged husband who had not turned over his firearms to law enforcement and was arrested for it. We should be outraged by her arrest, and the local State Attorney’s office should not prosecute Irby,” State Rep. Anna Eskamani wrote in a news release.