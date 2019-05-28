FL woman hospitalized after bitten by alligator

A Florida woman is recovering at a Brevard County hospital after being bitten by an alligator on Saturday.

According to witnesses, around a dozen people were swimming in a lake near Fay Lake Wilderness Park in Port Saint John when the alligator attacked 26-year-old Nichole Tilman.

Tilman was pulled to safety by other swimmers and transported by a medical helicopter to a nearby trauma center with significant bite injuries.

The alligator seemingly fled the scene, but days later FWC officials captured the 8’6″ long creature was captured in a pond three miles west of Fay Lake Wilderness Park in Port St. John.

Brevard County District Fire Chief Thomas Uzel says alligator attacks are rare in this area.

Officials have not said what happened to the alligator after it was removed.