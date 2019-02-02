FL woman recovering from Hippo attack on birthday

Kristen and her husband Ryan Yaldor of Tampa, Florida vacationed toSouth Africa and Zimbabwe for her 37th birthday when a hippo attacked her.

The trip took an unexpected turn during a safari on the day of her birthday when the animal came up under the boat and threw it into the air.

Ryan got away, but the hippo grabbed Kristen and dragged her under the water.

Its powerful jaws bit down on her leg, but Kristen fought back, trying to wedge the animal’s jaws open.

She said she tried to stay calm as she saw her muscles hanging out of her leg.

It reportedly took an hour for a helicopter to arrive.

Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority spokesman Tinashe Farawo confirmed the attack and urged tourists to avoid contact with wild animals, the Tampa Bay Times reports.