FL woman smiling in mugshot gets 11 years for fatal DUI crash

An Ocala woman was sentenced to 11 years in prison on Thursday for the fatal DUI crash that left a 60-year-old mother dead.

Angenette Marie Welk who plead no contest to a charge of driving under the influence manslaughter was also fined $5,000 and given 15 years of probation.

Additionally, the 45-year-old must write a letter every year in May documenting what she’s learned from the crash.

Welk’s case went viral after a mugshot featuring her smiling following the crash was made public record.

In May of 2018, Welk drove her car into ongoing traffic on the U.S. Highway 27 and rear-ended a Hyundai Elantra with enough force to sandwich it between her vehicle and a tractor-trailer that was directly in front of it, according to the crash report.

Here’s the car Sandra Clarkston was in a year ago. “My mother was senselessly and recklessly taken from me.” Said her daughter, Keonna Sciacca.

She said in her testimony that her mother had a stroke, brain damage, and was bleeding following the crash. @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/ASHWBq5QEp — Ezzy Castro (@EzzyCastro) May 16, 2019

The 18-year-old driver of the Elantra, Shiyanne Kroll, sustained minor injuries but her mother, Sandra Clarkston, suffered critical injuries and died at the hospital a few days after the crash.

Officials said Welk had a blood alcohol level of 0.189 when she crashed into Clarkston’s vehicle and that they found an empty bottle of vodka at the scene. ”

“I would like to start by saying how sorry I am for this tragic loss. Welk said at her sentencing hearing. “You’ve lost a mother, a sister, an aunt, a loved one. I don’t have the words.”

Welk’s defense attorney addressed the notorious ‘smiling’ mugshot while interviewing the defendant in which she said it was a reaction to being nervous.

She also cited that the reason for the crash had to do with misplacing her cellphone, not her drinking.

Welk faced a maximum sentence of 17 years in prison.