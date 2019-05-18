FL woman threatens to ‘shoot everyone’ at local elementary school, police say

A Florida woman is behind bars after police say she made a threat to shoot up a local elementary school on social media.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrested Juliana Cote of Tampa after she posted threats on her Facebook account on Thursday.

The 26-year-old threatened to “shoot everyone” at the nearest elementary school in a post showing a small fake gun, according to HCSO.

She is charged with making a “written threat to conduct a mass shooting or act of terrorism.”

Cote is being held at Falkenburg Road Jail on $7,500 bond.