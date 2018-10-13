Flagler Memorial Bridge Out of Service Again

The Flagler Memorial Bridge closed on Saturday around 3pm after not working again according to the Town of Palm Beach. It’s not yet known when the bridge will be fixed. Officials have been at the scene redirecting traffic on the bridge.

The Flagler Memorial Bridge had a long run without having any issues. The bridge was reopened to four lanes of traffic in 2017.

