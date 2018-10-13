The Flagler Memorial Bridge closed on Saturday around 3pm after not working again according to the Town of Palm Beach. It’s not yet known when the bridge will be fixed. Officials have been at the scene redirecting traffic on the bridge.

*NORTH BRIDGE MALFUNCTIONING, SEEK ALT ROUTE*: NORTH BRIDGE MALFUNCTIONING, SEEK ALT ROUTE https://t.co/6y9xE2FRrX — Town of Palm Beach (@townpalmbeach) October 13, 2018

The Flagler Memorial Bridge had a long run without having any issues. The bridge was reopened to four lanes of traffic in 2017.

The post Flagler Memorial Bridge Out of Service Again appeared first on 850 WFTL.