Fleeing suspect arrested after dragging officer with his car

Officials in West Palm Beach are reporting that they have arrested a man who reportedly dragged an officer under his vehicle and attempted to run over another officer while fleeing from a trafficstop.

The incident occurred last week near Westgate Avenue and North Military Trail. Authorities reported that they noticed a Audi A5 with illegal tinting swerve in front of another vehicle causing the other driver to slam on their breaks. Officials began monitoring the Audi and noticed that the driver began driving at 60 mph in a 45 mph zone.

The officer initiated a trafficstop and the suspect, later identified as 30-year-old Zhane Carn, stopped the vehicle but reportedly made a frantically move his upper body. Authorities then pulled out their guns as they approached the vehicle, and directed Carn to put his hands up and roll down his window but Carn refused. One of the officers then attempted to open the front door of the vehicle but when the officer realized the door was locked, another officer smashed the driver’s side window open. The officer then reached inside of the vehicle and turned off the ignition. That’s when Carn grabbed the officer by the arm, punched them in the head and put the car in reverse to drive away.

One of the deputies became trapped by the vehicle and was dragged for several seconds before being able to free themselves. Carn then drove towards one of the deputies forcing them to dive out of the way. He then continued driving down Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard.

One deputy suffered deep cuts to his arm and was transported to St. Mary’s Medical Center to be treated.

Authorities located Carn at his home two days after the incident and brought him into custody. They also reported finding cocaine, marijuana an AR-15 style rifle, an AK-47 style, and three semi-automatic handguns.

Carn now faces several charges including fleeing and eluding, aggravated battery on a police officer, two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, resisting arrest with violence and false imprisonment.