Florence death toll rises to 17, 3-month-old baby confirmed victim

The death toll from Hurricane Florence and its remnants has risen to seventeen confirmed victims.

According to officials, a 3-month-old died in North Carolina when a tree landed on a mobile home on Sunday.

County spokesman James McConnell confirmed to The Associated Press that officials believe the tree fell because of the rain and wind from the storm’s remnants.

