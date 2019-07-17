Florida Attorney: Epstein Had Sex with Girls While on Work Release from PBC Jail

Jeffrey Epstein is facing new charges from a woman who says she was abused while the financier was on work release in Palm Beach County as part of his 2007 plea deal.

During that time, according to Brad Edwards, the attorney who represents Wild and other alleged survivors of Epstein’s sexual assaults, the man accused by prosecutors of operating a sex ring made up of teen girls, some of whom were below legal age, “was having office visitors,” Edwards said.

With those visitors, Edwards continued, Epstein kept “engaging in the same kind of activity, literally, while he was in quote-unquote jail,” the lawyer said. Epstein’s attorneys say the girls were not underage victims rather they were prostitutes.

One of Jeffrey Epstein’s accusers is urging victims to speak out against the wealthy financier as authorities prosecute him on sex charges.

Alleged Florida victim, Courtney Wild said Tuesday that Epstein “will never stop sexually abusing children until he is in jail.”

“This is no surprise that he was also abusing victims in New York,” Wild said, adding, “as long as the victims speak up, he isn’t going to get away this time.”

She encouraged others who believe they’ve been abused by the 66-year-old financier and convicted juvenile sex offender to contact the FBI, or her attorney, with their stories.

Wild’s remarks came a day after she appeared in Manhattan federal court and urged a judge to deny Epstein bail. She said Epstein started sexually abusing her when she was 14 in Palm Beach, Florida.

Epstein was convicted in 2008 in Florida on soliciting prostitution from girls as young as 14. In a plea agreement that reduced both the potential charges against him, as well as his sentence, he ended up being in a county jail for 13 months, and was allowed to be at his office, rather than behind bars, for 12 hours a day, six days a week.

Epstein has pleaded not guilty to conspiracy and sex trafficking charges brought by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan. Wild’s accusations are not part of that indictment.

Epstein’s attorneys have argued that the new charges should not have been filed because he signed a non-prosecution agreement with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Miami more than a decade ago.