Florida Burglary Suspect Rescued After Getting Stuck

Authorities in Volusia County are reporting that they have rescued a burglary suspect after the suspect became stuck on the roof of the store he attempted to burglarize.

The incident occurred Saturday at the Woodland Food Mart convenience store.

According to the report, 31-year-old Michael Monacelli told authorities that he was thirsty so he decided to smash one of the store’s windows so get inside. After he realized he could not climb through the window, Monacelli said he climbed up on the roof, however, he was unable to get down.

Volusia County Fire Rescue were able to get Monacelli off of the roof before handing him over to other authorities who took him to a hospital for evaluation and then transported him to a local jail.

