Florida Child in Need of Extremely Rare Blood

A two-year-old Florida girl is in need of some of the rarest blood in the world.

Zainab Mughal has an aggressive form of cancer called neuroblastoma.

There have been only three matches out of 1000 local and national blood donations that have been tested so far.

The toddler has a rare blood type that is typically only found in four-percent of people from Iran, India or Pakistan.

She needs at least seven to ten donors as she undergoes ongoing blood transfusions.

For children with low-risk neuroblastoma, the 5-year survival rate is higher than 95%.

For children with intermediate-risk neuroblastoma, the 5-year survival rate is between 90% to 95%.

For high-risk neuroblastoma, the-5-year survival rate is around 40% to 50%…so your blood donation may help to save Zainab’s life.

