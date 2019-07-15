Florida Church spends more than $7 million to pay off medical debt for Low income residents

6,500 people in Volusia Country will be able to smile a little bigger now that they have little to no medical debt. That is all due to the efforts of the Stetson Baptist Church.

According to reports, the Church spent more than $7 million dollars to help pay down the medical debt for several thousands residents living at or below the poverty line in their community.

So where did all the money come from? Pastor Dan Glenn told reporters at the Sun Sentinel that last year they had an extra Sunday which left them with extra money after they paid their annual expenses. The congregation then came up with the idea to try and raise $48,000 and split it between a foster home charity and a business that buys medical debt from health care providers, to pay off the debts.

To their delight, they were able to raise three times their goal, leaving them with enough money to not only pay off the medical debt of every Volusia County resident living at federal poverty level, but for those in four other counties as well.

“It’s one thing for us to say, ‘God loves you,'” said senior pastor Dan Glenn said. “It’s another for us to show that.”

Those who have had their medical debt paid off will be notified by mail.