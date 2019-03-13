Florida connection found in college cheating scandal

As the old adage goes, with any big story, there always seems to be a connection to our state of Florida.

This time around, it relates to Mark Riddell, who has now been suspended indefinitely from his position as the director of college entrance exam preparation at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

It is being alleged that Riddell actually took exams for the students who were part of the nationwide scam to cheat their way into colleges and universities. For his part, Riddell is facing charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

He is scheduled to appear in front of a Massachusetts judge today.