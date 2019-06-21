Florida couple reportedly beat and used stun gun on their adopted children

A Florida couple has been arrested after their adopted children told authorities that the couple repeatedly beat them and at times used a stun gun on them.

Officials say they received a call from a concerned neighbor after the children ran away from the home sometime last week.

When officials spoke to the children, aged 8 and 10, the children described the routine beating they were subjected to by the couple and reported that they were shocked occasionally with something that appeared to be a stun gun.

In addition to that, the children told officials that the couple only fed them bread and water and occasional scraps.

Investigators noticed the children appeared to be malnourished and that each had severe scarring, bruising and where disfigured due to what appeared to be abuse.

The couple, identified as 29-year-old Samuel Hollie and 32-year-old Brandi Hollie were arrested Wednesday, and charged with two counts of aggravated child abuse and two counts of child neglect.

Both are being held on $300,000 bond.