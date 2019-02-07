Florida Department of Education: Common Core Stays in Place at least until January, 2020

Many parents were exited when Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed an executive order to get rid of Common Core which sets the academic standards in Florida schools, K-12.

Well, not so fast. The Florida Department of Education has released new guidelines from Gov. Ron DeSantis about the state’s controversial Common Core program.

BREAKING: The Florida Department of Education says common Core will remain in place until at least next January in Florida schools. https://t.co/nWbZR81sLg — WTXL ABC 27 (@abc27) February 7, 2019

On Thursday, the Florida Department of Education said the plan is to keep Common Core in place until at least Jan. 1, 2020.

At that time, the DOE will present recommendations for alternative education standards, according to the state.

The DOE says school districts should continue to follow state law and State Board rules regarding Common Core until further notice.

“When you complained about Common Core, I hear you. I told you I would do something about, and today we’re acting to bring those promises into reality,” said Gov. DeSantis last month about eliminating Common Core.