Florida DOT Fines SunPass Operator for Failed Conversion

Florida Department of Transportation officials are fining Conduent State and Local Solutions, the vendor that oversaw 2018’s botched SunPass conversion, $4.6 million for not providing proper support throughout the transition.

Governor Ron DeSantis has already ordered that fees and penalties for SunPass and Toll-By-Plate customers be suspended until June 1.

The Governor says in a news release, “This is a technology issue for Conduent, but it’s a customer-service issue for citizens. I’ve been working closely with the new FDOT Secretary Kevin Thibault to ensure customers are protected and receive a premium level of service.”

Thibault has instructed the turnpike to assess “maximum performance penalties allowed under the contract for Conduent’s operational and performance deficiencies, which totals $4.6 million to date. We are directing Conduent to provide additional support to the customer service centers and the department has also added resources to help better serve our customers. We are committed to fixing the issues related to Conduent’s performance and we will continue to hold them accountable.”

The SunPass system conversion was originally supposed to last one week and was to be completed last June.

However, the system ended up becoming overwhelmed by the volume as it went live. That caused parts of the system to go offline for a month, with issues lingering into August regarding overcharges, poor website performance, and long wait times at a customer call center.

Conduent’s $343 million contract calls for the company to continue operating the SunPass system until late 2022.