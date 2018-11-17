Florida Elections: Protesters at Bucher’s office Demand a Better Voting Process

It’s been a busy Saturday in Florida, politics-wise. Reporters, lawyers, and police gathered in Riviera Beach, where elections workers are recounting thousands of votes. It was enough to spark something in a couple dozen protesters who rallied 12 miles south in hopes to implement change for the next election.

Approximately 25 people convened at the Supervisor of Elections Office in West Palm Beach on Saturday, chanting, “Count every vote” and “We will not concede!”

Palm Beach County’s machines malfunctioned on Tuesday night while recounting races for U.S. senator, governor, agriculture commissioner and for a local state House race. As a result, Palm Beach County missed the Thursday deadline to submit machine recount results to the state. The protesters demanded better voting equipment, better-trained poll workers as well as more access to voting.