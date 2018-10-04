Florida Georgia Line proves 100 weeks is “Meant to Be” with new “Billboard” record

ABC/Image Group LAFlorida Georgia Line marks a new career peak, notching their 100th accumulated week atop Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart since the beginning of their career in 2012. No other artist has accomplished that feat since the tally’s beginning in 1958.

Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley achieve that goal, thanks to the biggest hit ever on that particular chart: their collaborative smash with Bebe Rexha, “Meant to Be,” which is currently enjoying its 44th consecutive week at #1.

“I continue to be humbled and am honestly speechless by watching what our supporters and fans have done for us,” Tyler tells Billboard. “Being a part of country music history is more than a dream come true, and getting to do what we love on this level is something we will never take for granted.”

“We set out to write good songs, so to see them travel far beyond our reach is still hard to wrap our heads around,” Brian adds.

Five other songs besides “Meant to Be” help flesh out FGL’s 100-week record: “Cruise,” “Stay,” This Is How We Roll,” “Dirt,” and “H.O.L.Y.”

Next Wednesday, Tyler and Brian headline a special edition of the CMA Songwriters Series at The Novo in Los Angeles.

