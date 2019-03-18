Florida Governor DeSantis Signs Bill to Allow Smokable Marijuana

Eligible patients prescribed medical marijuana by their doctors, will be able to smoke the substance legally, under a bill signed into law by Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday. The new law will go into effect immediately. However, it may take some time for the Department of Health, the agency and doctors to get on the same page regarding guidelines. This means there might be a wait for patients to get their marijuana in smokable forms.

Back in January, the Governor expressed his goal to get Florida’s ban on smokable medical marijuana repealed.