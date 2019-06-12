Florida Governor Signs Bill for Foreign Drug Importation

Floridians may find prescription drugs prices decreasing after the Governor signed a new law into effect.

Governor Ron DeSantis signed legislation yesterday that, if approved by the federal government, would allow the state to purchase prescription drugs from Canada and other foreign countries.

Data from a legislative bill analysis shows the U.S. overall spends 30% to 190% more on prescription drugs than other developed countries.