Florida House Repeals Medical Marijuana Smoking Ban

The Florida House of Representatives passed a bill Wednesday that will undo the Rick Scott era ban on smokable forms medical marijuana in the state.

The bill, SB 182, passed the republican majority House by a vote of 101-11.

It also authorizes doctors to increase their on-hand supply of the herb from 70 days to 210 days and requires doctors to provide data to be used for research into the effects of smoking.

Patients who are minors must have a terminal condition to qualify for a prescription and must also get a second opinion from a pediatrician before smokable pot can be dispensed.

Gov. DeSantis is expected to sign the bill into law.

It is the first bill to come to his desk from the 2019 legislative session.