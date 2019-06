Florida’s average gasoline price has dropped making it the leading state for affordable gas. Gas prices are down to 22 cents a gallon, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA). Florida drivers are now paying on average, $2.57 per gallon.

The AAA says the decreased price in gas stems from the drop in prices of crude and wholesale gasoline. As of Monday, Florida gas prices averaged $2.56. The U.S. average was $2.81.