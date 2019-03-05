Florida Lawmakers Could Block Cities From Banning Straws

State lawmakers could block individual city’s like West Palm and Delray Beach from banning plastic straws.

A senate committee yesterday voted to block local governments from banning plastic straws for five years until a study is done on the impact to the environment and businesses.

“We are in favor of this pause button, let’s do some real Florida research,” https://t.co/K7GWBlVOGY — UHS Environmental (@uhsenviro) March 5, 2019

Several cities in Florida have passed bans on plastic straws and styrofoam including West Palm and Delray Beach.