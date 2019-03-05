Florida Lawmakers Could Block Cities From Banning Straws

State lawmakers could block individual city’s like West Palm and Delray Beach from banning plastic straws.

A senate committee yesterday voted to block local governments from banning plastic straws for five years until a study is done on the impact to the environment and businesses.

Several cities in Florida have passed bans on plastic straws and styrofoam including West Palm and Delray Beach.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Did Roger Stone Violate Judge’s Gag Order? Governor Ron DeSantis to Deliver his Inaugural State of the State Address Will Broward School Board Vote to Fire Robert Runcie Today? $1000 Bill Auctioned off for Nearly $2 Million President Trump to Hold Fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago this Weekend The News You Need To Know In A Minute 3/5/19
Comments