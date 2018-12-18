Florida Lawyer: Hugh Hefner’s Celebrity Sex Tapes To Be Shown At Bill Cosby Civil Trial

According to The Daily Mail, a Florida lawyer has uncovered Hugh Hefner’s trove of A-list sex tapes and will be showing them at a civil trial against convicted sex offender Bill Cosby.

Attorney Spencer Kuvin has uncovered scores of recordings involving ‘dozens’ of high-profile celebrities at the raunchy events.

Mr Kuvin said the tapes were handed over by Playboy Enterprises and appeared to have been professionally edited and ‘produced.’

The Florida-based attorney now wants raw CCTV footage from the parties dating back to the 1990s so he can review scenes edited out of the films.

But whether such footage still exists is up in the air, after it was revealed that Hefner, who died last September aged 91, allegedly dumped his stash of personal tapes in the ocean.

Mr Kuvin represents 28-year-old dancer Chloe Goins, who claims Cosby drugged and sexually attacked her at a party at the mansion in 2008.

Ms Goins says Cosby was one of Hefner’s longtime friends. She claims he gave her a drink and that she later awoke to find herself naked with Cosby biting her toes with his pants around his ankles.

She would’ve been 18 at the time.