Florida Legislators Pass Armed Teacher Bill

The Florida House of Representatives passed a bill on Wednesday that would allow more teachers to carry guns in school.

The GOP led house approved SB 7030 64-47 to send the bill to Gov. Ron DeSantis who is expected to sign it into law.

The bill comes as a response to the Marjory Stoneman-Douglas shooting in which 17 people including adults and children were killed by a gunman in Parkland in 2018.

Once signed into law local school districts may opt-in to the program and teachers who volunteer to carry would undergo 144 hours of training and pass a psychological evaluation.

Palm Beach and Broward school board members have been opposed to such legislation and will likely not participate in the program.

“This is not the answer,” Rep. Susan Valdes D-Tampa, told the AP. “Don’t put more guns in our schools.”

“It allows the good guys to stop the bad [guys],” contended GOP Rep. Chuck Brennan of Lake City in North Florida. “The guardian is the last line of defense. He or she will be there when a police officer is not.”

