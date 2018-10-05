Florida Man Accused Of Threatening To Shoot Members Of Congress Over Kavanaugh

A Polk County man is facing charges, accused of saying he would shoot lawmakers and their families if they didn’t vote to confirm Kavanaugh. Polk County deputies say that James Patrick, Junior, of Winter Haven, wrote on his Facebook page that he “cleaned out the gun shop” and officers say found those guns and receipts.

Investigators say Patrick urged other conservatives to go to liberals’ homes and kill them in their sleep.

According to deputies, he also threatened to shoot any law enforcement officials who showed up at his home.

Deputies say they received a tip about the posts earlier this week, and got warrants to search Patrick’s home and arrest him within hours.

Investigators say they seized a .50-caliber Desert Eagle handgun, a hunting rifle with scope, numerous receipts from local gun shops, several used targets and “a lot of ammo” from Patrick’s home. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd told reporters Thursday that “words matter,” and could get a person put in jail.

