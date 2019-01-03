Florida Man Arrested After Grabbing McDonald’s Employee over a Straw

Apparently it was the last straw for Daniel Taylor who is under arrest after he grabbed the shirt of St. Petersburg Florida McDonald’s employee, Yasmine James, and tried to pull her over a counter.

A witness who posted video on Facebook says the fight started when Taylor asked for a straw then the video shows Taylor grabbing James’ shirt who responded by hitting him several times in the face.

Police say Taylor is charged with two counts of simple battery for grabbing James and for kicking another worker in the stomach as he was being escorted out.
Taylor is being represented by the public defender’s office, which didn’t respond to a request for comment.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Dow Plunges More Than 600 Points, Again Democrats Regain Control of House Today, Work to End Shutdown Miami Student Denies She Cheated on S-A-T China Lunar Mission Sends Back Spectacular Moon Images The News You Need To Know In A Minute 1/3/19 Three human bodies, three dead dogs, found in FL mobile home
Comments