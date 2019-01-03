Florida Man Arrested After Grabbing McDonald’s Employee over a Straw

Apparently it was the last straw for Daniel Taylor who is under arrest after he grabbed the shirt of St. Petersburg Florida McDonald’s employee, Yasmine James, and tried to pull her over a counter.

A witness who posted video on Facebook says the fight started when Taylor asked for a straw then the video shows Taylor grabbing James’ shirt who responded by hitting him several times in the face.

Something satisfying about watching this @McDonalds employee lay the smack-down (fully justified) on a jerk customer. Also, Florida is saving the sea turtles with a plastic straw phase-out law. https://t.co/QeRGkd67RZ — Mayor Steve Allender (@ChiefAllender) January 2, 2019

Police say Taylor is charged with two counts of simple battery for grabbing James and for kicking another worker in the stomach as he was being escorted out.

Taylor is being represented by the public defender’s office, which didn’t respond to a request for comment.