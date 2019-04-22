Florida man arrested after homemade pipe bomb sets neighbor’s yard on fire

A 25-year-old man has been arrested after authorities say he constructed a pipe bomb that then started a fire in his neighbor’s yard.

The incident occurred Saturday at a home in Orange City.

Authorities say the suspect, Christopher Green, put together a pipe bomb in his backyard then lit it and that’s when the device, “flew” into his neighbor’s backyard and set some of her land on fire.

The neighbor who was doing yard work at the time, told authorities that she heard a loud hissing sound and then noticed a metal pipe with caps on each end landed in her yard.

No one was hurt during the incident, however, authorities did evacuate the neighborhood as a precaution while the investigation took place.

Green told authorities that he mixed stump remover with sugar to make smoke bombs. Authorities also found that he posted a video of himself making a pipe bomb the evening before the incident occurred.

Green was arrested but has since been released after posting his $10,000 bail.