Florida man arrested after threatening woman over missing cats

A 53-year-old has been arrested after he allegedly stalked and threatened an elderly woman over his missing cats.

The suspect was arrested Friday in Palm Springs.

According to the report, James Whidby began harassing the 86-year-old woman in April of 2019.

The victim told authorities that Whidby, who is homeless, would contact her by phone on a daily basis and leave obscene and threatening messages about the disappearance of his cat that would frequent her home.

The victim said that the suspect began blaming her and her neighbor for the cats disappearance.

Authorities reported that Whidby contacted the elderly woman 30 times and left more than a dozen threatening messages including one where he reportedly said: “You killed my cat and now I am going to kill everyone of you mother&*%$*^! over there.”

Whidby also reportedly made threatening calls to dispatchers in Palm Springs as well.

He has since been arrested and is facing eight counts of aggravated stalking and four counts of corruption by threats against a public servant.

He is due back in court in June.