Florida man arrested for firing gun into the air during an argument

Authorities in the Florida Keys say they arrested a Miami man who reportedly fired several gunshots into the air during an argument.

The incident occurred over the weekend in Key Largo.

The suspect 35-year-old Danny Daniel, told authorities that he went to his friend’s house where his family was staying and began arguing with another man about “issues they had earlier in the day.” At some point during the argument, Daniel went to his vehicle and pulled out a gun which he then began firing into the air.

Authorities reported that Daniel fired at least four gun shots, which was called in to them.

He was later arrested on a misdemeanor charge of firing a weapon in public or on residential property.