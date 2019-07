Florida man arrested for firing gun into the air during an argument

Authorities in the Florida Keys say they arrested a Miami man who reportedly fired several gunshots into the air during an argument.

The incident occurred over the weekend in Key Largo.

The suspect 35-year-old Danny Daniel, told authorities that he went to his friend’s house where his family was staying and began arguing with another man about¬† “issues they had earlier in the day.” At some point during the argument, Daniel went to his vehicle and pulled out a gun which he then began firing into the air.

Authorities reported that Daniel fired at least four gun shots, which was called in to them.

He was later arrested on a misdemeanor charge of firing a weapon in public or on residential property.