Florida man attacks mattress after smoking meth

A 37-year-old Florida man has been arrested after he allegedly ingested meth and then attacked a mattress in a jealous rage.

The incident occurred early last Friday at a home in Fort Walton Beach.

The girlfriend of Felipe Oquendo told authorities that Oquendo began hallucinating and accused her of cheating on him with a man he thought was hiding inside of the mattress. That’s when Oquendo began hitting the mattress with his bare hands before stabbing it and tearing it apart using a bedpost. At one point Oquendo also locked the door to the bedroom, however, his girlfriend was able to escape and call the police.

While in custody Oquendo later admitted that he smoked meth which caused him to act erratically.

Oquendo is charged with domestic violence related false imprisonment and possession of drug paraphernalia.

It is unclear if he has a lawyer.