Florida Man Donates 100 Gallons of Blood

A Florida man is celebrating a milestone few people achieve, he is a blood donating galloneer saving one life at a time.

Tony Mann of Clearwater has been donating his blood since he was in college 40 years ago in 1980, and just donated his 100th gallon of blood.

He is also a vital platelet donor.

The Oneblood blood bank says Mann has helped save hundreds of lives.

To mark the occasion of his 100th gallon, he got to meet Kristine Flemister, a non-Hodgkins lymphoma patient who depended on transfusions for two years.

He said she and her husband were very appreciative.