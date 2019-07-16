Florida man headbutt and spit in the mouth of deputy who told him to get out of the water

Officials in Key Largo, Florida have arrested a 40-year-old man who reportedly became physically and verbally abusive towards them when he was told to get out of the water.

The incident occurred Sunday around 3:30 p.m at Gilbert’s Resort.

According to the report, officials were called to the area because several people where jumping off of the docks and into the water in a no-swim zone. When authorities arrived, they found two of the men from the group still swimming in an area where boats come in. Authorities directed the men out of the water and that’s when Yanser Robaina became abusive. Robaina reportedly told the officers “to go [expletive] yourself” and then threatened that they would end up on the news for “hassling” him.

Officers then forced Robaina out of the water, put him in handcuffs and walked him to the patrol car.

Once inside the vehicle authorities say Robaina began kicking the inside of the door causing damage to the point where the door no longer shuts correctly. Deputies then attempted to put him leg restraints, however, he headbutted an assisting deputy and spit in his mouth. That deputy then threatened to use his stun gun and that is when Robaina to stop fighting. When another deputy grabbed Robaina’s legs to put the leg restraints on Robaina then began kicking that deputy causing the other deputy to shoot him with a stun gun.

After Robaina was shot with the stun gun, he stopped resisting arrest altogether.

He now faces multiple charges, including resisting a law enforcement officer and felony cocaine possession.