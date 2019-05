A 70-year-old man has been taken to the hospital after he reportedly shot himself just outside of a police station.

The incident occurred Sunday at the Virginia Gardens Police along 6400 block of Northwest 38th Terrace.

Officials reported that the man, who was not named, drove to the police station and parked before shooting himself while in the vehicle.

He was then rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital as a trauma alert.

Authorities are now investigating the incident as a suicide attempt.