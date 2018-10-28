Florida Man Pleads Guilty to Sending Fake Anthrax Letters

A Florida man is in trouble for sending a fake anthrax letter to law enforcement officials.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 50-year-old Jerry Nelson Stitchcomb, who lives in Fruitland Park, sent numerous envelopes containing a white, powdery substance, as well as threatening letters, between December 1 of last year and May 31 of this year, to various locations in Lake, Volusia, Sumter, and Orange counties.

Targets included the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the Lake County Emergency Services office on Mount Dora and the Social Security office in Leesburg. Banks, medical offices, and a church also received the letters.

Local HAZMAT teams, as well as the Florida Department of Health, law enforcement, and other agencies responded to every incident.

Stinchcomb pleaded guilty earlier this month to a charge of mailing threatening communications, specifically the letter to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. He could face 15 years behind bars when he is sentenced at a later date.