Florida man reportedly lures police to apartment to shoot them

A Florida man is now behind bars after he reportedly lured police officers to his apartment by filing a false report then began shooting at them as they investigated the incident.

The incident occurred Tuesday at an apartment on Northwest 85th Court in Doral.

Authorities 34-year-old Sergio Van Kanten contacted them claiming that six men broke into his apartment.

When authorities arrived, they heard several gunshots coming from inside of the apartment, and broke down the door fearing for the safety of any who may have been in the apartment. That’s when Van Kanten turned the gun on them:

“Fearing for the safety and welfare of anyone who might be in the apartment, the officers conducted a forced entry and kicked down the door, at which time additional gunshots were fired in the direction of the door,” Rey Valdes of the Doral Police Department said in a news release.

The SWAT team was called to the area and after several hours of negotiation, Van Kanten surrendered to police.

During a police interview Van Kanten told officers that he filed the false report. He also admitted to shooting at a police cruiser that was parked outside of the apartment in April.

He has since been arrested and is now facing charges of three counts of attempted murder on a law enforcement officer and one count each of discharging a firearm in public and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.