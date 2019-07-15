Florida man sentenced to 70 years behind bars for raping 1-year-old

A 31-year-old Florida man has been sentenced to 70 years behind bars after authorities say he admitted to repeatedly raping a 1-year-old child and posting the video of the incidents to the web.

Prosecutors say James Lockhart was sentenced Thursday after he admitted guilt in March.

According to the report investigators found that Lockhart recorded “a sexually violent four-video series” of himself raping a 1-year-old between between March 2016 and February 2018 which he then posted to the dark web. He then reportedly made other sexually explicit videos with the child and that he had bragged about raping another 1-year-old.

In addition to that, investigators reported that they found several devices in Lockharts home that contained 43 videos depicting child pornography and at least 4,000 images of child pornography.

Lockhart was sentenced to the statutory maximum penalty for producing, distributing, and possessing child pornography.

Read the report here.